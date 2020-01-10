FANS warn there will be parking "chaos" because there are only 400 spaces for supporters at the new 8,000-seat community stadium.

York City Football Club held a fans forum meeting to update supporters on progress at the site.

The audience heard that the club has not yet been given a date for moving into the new stadium.

But that three test events are due to take place this month - with the first being a dinner for 200 people scheduled for January 15.

One fan asked the board: “Monks Cross is a busy place on a Saturday afternoon. Four hundred spaces are reserved for season ticket holders but where is everybody else going to park?"

Another added: “It sounds like a recipe for chaos. It’s a reverse Park&Ride – you are going to park in the city centre to get the bus out there.”

They were told that a green travel plan had been created as part of the planning application for the site.

Sporting director Dave Penney told fans: "To get the stadium developed there had to be a travel plan in place.

"We know that doesn't work logistically well for everybody.

“We have 400 car park spaces to sell as a club. After that – all the best."

Stadium development director Ian McAndrew added: “The council think we should all go there by bike, walking or bus. We know it’s an issue and always will be but that’s the green travel plan.

“We have said there is not enough car parking at this stadium time and again."

Mr McAndrew said the club is "desperate" to move to the new venue - which will officially be called the LNER Community Stadium after the rail operator was revealed as the headline sponsor in November.

He said: "It's such a magnificent stadium that you just can't wait to get in it.

“I can’t give you an opening date, I’m sorry but the council won’t release dates to us. We are desperate to get in there as quickly as possible.

"It's getting nearer and nearer.

“We honestly don’t know when that will be – it’s got to be certified yet."

Last February The Press reported fans could be charged £10 to park at the venue on match days.

Mr McAndrew added: "That £10 was a figure mentioned by the council and a figure they were saying you would be charged if you went into other parts of the Park&Ride. The four-hour parking at Vangarde reduces to two hours on match days."

A second test event scheduled for January 19 will be a junior football league day with 2,000 fans, the meeting heard.

City of York Council has been approached for a comment.