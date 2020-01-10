AN investment committee has backed further works to York's Scarborough Bridge project – following the successful upgrade to the route last year.

Work to the major city centre infrastructure project, a foot and cycle bridge spanning the River Ouse, was completed last year, replacing the previous narrow footbridge that could only be accessed by steep narrow stairs.

But with York being awarded money from the government's Transforming Cities Fund, the decision was made to expand the scope of the project.

And at a meeting of West Yorkshire Combined Authority's West Yorkshire and York Investment Committee today, members voted to proceed with pumping an extra £280,000 into the development.

One York Councillor said the bridge was an "important feature" of the city centre and made life better for York's cyclists.

The new works proposed for the bridge will include -

• a proposed controlled crossing to provide a safer way for cyclists to cross the A19 Bootham

• a ramp from St Mary’s to Marygate Lane, over the existing steps

• a widened flood gate that will remove the pinch point for users

• improvement works to the southern half of Post Office Lane

Members were told the extra works would be completed in March 2021.

Cllr Andrew Waller from City of York Council said: "This is important feature of our plans to make life better for cyclists in York.

"It is really transforming how people get around the city centre."

Construction work will commence at Post Office Lane this month, and at the Bootham crossing and St Mary’s to Marygate Lane in August. Work to the floodgate will begin in February 2021.