THE Press story about the controversial decision by York Hospital to spend more than £21,000 on artwork for the new endoscopy unit prompted a slew of responses from readers online.

As previously reported, two members of staff got in touch with The Press to complain that, when times are tight for NHS budgets, the money could have been better spent elsewhere.

A spokeswoman for the hospital trust said that the amount spent on the artwork represents ‘a very small percentage of the overall £10 million budget spent on the unit and the final total for artwork for the endoscopy project was £21,086.88’.

The new endoscopy unit opened in August last year and is one of the most advanced facilities of its type in the UK.

Like the hospital staff who got in touch, people in the comment section of The Press website had strong views.

Woody G Mellor said: "I totally get that art work does make a significant difference, in a good way, for the patients. But over £21,000? Seriously?"

Myviewonly said: "They should choose a different school/college each year and I’m sure they would be happy to provide free of charge."

BigJon said: "The Press has an excellent photo club with some wonderful local amateur photographers - I’m sure most of them would be happy for any of their photos to be used in hospitals, hospices, etc for a mere credit by picture."

Meanwhile Gary Cooper said: "If we spend our lives expecting art for little to zero cost then oddly we will have no art just blank walls and equally blank people. Not a world that I want let alone in a hospital."

And Drago said: "It would pay for a full-time health care assistant and probably a part-time one as well."