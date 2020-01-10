AN INQUEST into the death of a York trainee teacher who went missing last year has recorded a conclusion of suicide.

The body of Nicholas Harper, 50, was discovered in a forested area near Helmsley, on September 7, 2019, after he was reported missing in February, 2019. An inquest held in Northallerton yesterday (Thursday) heard that Mr Harper was discovered by walkers in woodland at Cowhouse Bank.

Mr Harper’s car had been discovered at Cowhouse Bank car park in April, however his body was not found at the time.

Mr Harper, who disappeared after leaving his home in Pickering in February, had been working on a placement at Archbishop Holgate’s CE School’s science department, in York.

Assistant coroner for North Yorkshire, Jonathan Heath, heard walkers came across Mr Harper’s body after seeing something in the trees.

Walkers contacted police and a search of his rucksack uncovered an ID card for the York school. He was later formally identified at post mortem with his dental records.

His widow Rachael Harper said nothing had been out of the ordinary on the day Mr Harper disappeared.

“One of the children had been ill during the night and that morning it was just the usual family rush of getting everyone out of the door to school and work,” she said.

“Nicholas was a data analyst before he was made redundant and that gave him the push to train as a teacher, which is something he had always wanted to do,” she said.

“He was coming to the end of his placement in York and was finding the training quite challenging with lots of work and long hours and was putting a lot of pressure on himself.”

The inquest heard Mr Harper had no history of depression or mental illness, and had not spoken about feeling low or struggling.

Mrs Harper added: “Nick had always wanted to be a teacher and loved sharing what he knew. He was working long hours and was tired, but I didn’t know he was feeling so affected by the course.”

The Samaritans can be contacted on 116 123 or at samaritans.org