THE number of new homes planned to be built on the Bootham Crescent stadium site has nearly doubled.
Persimmon Homes is planning to develop the site after York City Football Club and York City Knights rugby team move to the new Community Stadium at Monks Cross.
Fans attending a York City FC forum heard that 50 homes were originally planned for the site - but that the number has now risen to 97.
A planning application for 80 houses on the land was submitted to City of York Council last February - but the bid has now been updated to increase housing by 17 extra homes.
The planning application is submitted jointly by the developer and the football club.
At the meeting, a club spokesman said 97 is a "very good figure" and that the proposals are currently with the council and will go out for consultation.
In 2005 the club bought Bootham Crescent back on the basis that York City FC would relocate to a new stadium and Persimmon would then have an option to buy the site.
View the application at york.gov.uk ref 19/00246/FULM.