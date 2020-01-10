THE longest-established choir in York has had a boost with sponsorship from another institution in the city.
The York Musical Society (YMS), based in York Minster, has acquired a new sponsor for its concerts in the coming year.
The Shepherd Group has agreed to sponsor professional soloists for York Musical Society’s 2019/20 season.
Irene Plaistowe, chairman of York Musical Society, said: “Like most arts-based organisations that are registered charities, YMS receives no grants.
“It is difficult to meet the costs of putting on concerts as we aim to keep our ticket prices as low as possible.
“This money will help us continue to aim for the highest standards.”
The Shepherd Group has a long history of sponsoring local charities, community and arts organisations, but this is the first time YMS has received corporate sponsorship from them.
YMS has been a feature of York’s musical life since 1767.
Over the course of this year, it will perform at York Minster in June and November. The season begins on March 28 with ‘Requiem Aeternam’, featuring works by Fauré and Haydn.