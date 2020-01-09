THE fire service is carrying out a 'fire safety audit' at Vue cinema in York after receiving concerns from members of the public following an evacuation on Saturday due to a small fire.
All films at Vue Cinema at Clifton Moor were stopped and cinema-goers asked to leave when the smoke alarm went off. Two fire crews attended the scene, and the cinema was closed for the rest of the day.
North Yorkshire fire and rescue service confirmed on Sunday that the fire had been started from a discarded cigarette.
Fire service group manager for prevention Dave Winspear said: “Whenever we get a concern or complaint about a business from members of the public, we will carry out a fire safety audit. We are committed to working with business owners to ensure that buildings are safe and are meeting their requirements under the Regulatory Reform Order."
Speaking to The Press, Vue said: “The team was alerted to a smell of smoke outside the building by a member of the public. In line with our established protocols, when an alarm has not been triggered, a visual inspection is carried out and the fire service alerted.”
