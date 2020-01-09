AN AWARD-WINNING artist is set to unveil a new collection of portraits in an exhibition inspired by her son.

Sue Clayton will unveil her new exhibition, called ‘Downright Marvellous at Large’, on Thursday (January 16) at Pocklington Arts Centre (PAC).

The portraits feature what Sue views as the social presence of adults with Down Syndrome, each one depicting a person with Down Syndrome at work or play.

The artists work was inspired by her son, James, who has Down Syndrome.

Sue said: “I put on the original ‘Downright Marvellous’ exhibition in 2015, which mainly depicted young children who have Down Syndrome.

“This time I wanted to make it more a celebration of adults as 2020 is a milestone year for us as James turns 18.”

Sue will unveil the 12 new portraits alongside a giant pair socks, made using hundreds of knitted squares donated by members of the public following an appeal last year.

Sue is also planning to hold a special celebratory event at PAC on World Down Syndrome Day, on Saturday March 21.

Many people wear odd socks on World Down Syndrome Day, a global day that aims to raise awareness and promote independence, self-advocacy and freedom of choice for people with the congenital condition.

Socks are used because their shape replicates that of the extra 21st chromosome, that people with Down Syndrome have.

Sue added: “I hope the socks installation will add an extra fun dimension to the exhibition, which the whole community can get behind, whilst importantly raising awareness of Down Syndrome.”