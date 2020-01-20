The Press will be publishing a special souvenir supplement in February of babies born in 2019 and we want you to send your photos in! All pictures should include the baby’s name, date and place of birth.
Due to demand, please be aware that all photos entered may not be published. However, we will have an online gallery including all pictures.
Photo entry closing date is Monday, February 3, 2020
Terms & Conditions: By submitting the photo to us you are confirming that you own the copyright of the picture or have permission from the person who took the photo to share it. Newsquest Media Group will only store the photos and information provided for the purpose of this photo supplement. The photo, baby’s name, date of birth and City supplied will be used for publication.