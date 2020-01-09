A YORK care home has received a rating of ‘outstanding’, following a recent inspection from the Care Quality Commission (CQC).

The Connaught Court care home, in Fulford, York, is one of the few care homes in the Vale of York to receive this rating.

Home manager at Connaught Court, Victoria Wilson, said: “We are absolutely thrilled at receiving this rating from the CQC.

“We are passionate about ensuring an excellent standard of care and committed to providing the best support possible for our residents."

The home, which provides residential, nursing and dementia care for up to 94 residents, is described by CQC as offering an “exceptionally,” effective and well led service.

The inspection found that the home is a safe place to live and that staff are responsive and caring towards residents.

The report also praised the quality of the home’s dementia support.

It states that the areas of the home for those with dementia are “homely and informal with a calm and relaxed atmosphere.”

The report describes staff from the home as: “extremely knowledgeable in their roles,” and explained that they ensured that residents’ needs are prioritised. As well as ensuring that residents remain as independent as possible.

The CQC also highlighted the home’s activity programme, designed to prevent social isolation.

It also recognised how effectively the home’s staff work in partnership with other health providers within the community.

Connaught Court care home is part of the RMBI Care Company, who own 18 homes across England and Wales.

Mark Lloyd is the managing director of RMBI Care Company.

He said: “We have an amazing team in place at the home who at all times focus on the quality of life. It is fantastic to see this reflected in our regulator’s report.”