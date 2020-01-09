FOLLOWING a sell-out performance in November, the Russian State Ballet and Opera House will return to York later this year.

The Russian State Opera will return for its annual UK tour with a performance of classic, Swan Lake.

Swan Lake is a tale of two young women, Odette and Odile, who resemble each other so strikingly that one can easily be mistaken for the other.

It is the legend of a tragic romance in which a princess, Odette, is turned into a swan by an evil curse.

Swan Lake captures, the full range of human emotions – from hope to despair, from terror to tenderness, from melancholy to ecstasy.

The performance will come to York Barbican on Thursday, October 22.

Tickets can be purchased online at: yorkbarbican.co.uk by calling 0203 356 5441 or by visiting the Barbican box office.

Russian State Ballet and Opera House is a family run company that focuses on bringing ballet productions to the British audiences.

With over 10 years of experience, they specialise in classical ballets, including the Nutcracker.