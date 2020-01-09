YORK’S adult learning service – York Learning – has been rated ‘good’ by independent inspectors Ofsted.

The service currently provides education and training for more than 5,000 local residents, many of whom study courses in English, maths, ICT or English for Speakers of Other Languages (ESOL)

The inspectors praised the welcoming atmosphere created by course tutors and the high-quality curriculum which focuses on improving learners’ knowledge and skills.

Areas for improvement included setting clear goals for learners on community learning courses and ensuring that changes in the teaching and assessment of maths lead to improvements in apprentices’ ability to pass their exams.

Cllr Darryl Smalley, City of York Council’s Executive Member for Culture, Leisure and Communities, with responsibility for Adult Learning, said: “York Learning is a much-loved local service and I’m delighted that its work has again been rated as good.”