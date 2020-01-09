PANTO legend Berwick Kaler wants to return to the stage - saying retiring was his “biggest mistake”.
Despite writing and directing this year’s show, Berwick is critical of the production.
He told The Press: “I made the biggest mistake saying I was going to retire,” adding: “I want to jump out of my suit and perform.”
What do you think?
Get in touch on our Facebook page, Twitter or email newsdesk@thepress.co.uk.
READ MORE: Berwick Kaler says 'take me back' - amid fears Theatre Royal panto faces axe
Last Updated:
Are you sure you want to delete this comment?
Report This Comment