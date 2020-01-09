A ROUTE through the city walls has been closed indefinitely - on safety grounds.

Victoria Bar and Victor Street have been shut - after the rising bollards at the entrance to the Bar broke.

The route will be closed indefinitely - until City of York Council transport bosses come up with a solution to the problem.

A report says motorists have been driving on the wrong side of the road to get through the Bar - causing problems for oncoming cars and walkers.

It adds that "immediate action" had to be taken to make the route safe.

The report says: "The access control measures at Victoria Bar have failed and become inoperable in one direction, heading into the city walls.

"On November 21 2019 a decision was sought from the executive member for transport regarding the solution to this issue.

"A decision on the solution was deferred to a later date.

"Taking into account the safety issues that are present at this location without a functional access control system in place, it is decided that the road be closed until a formal resolution is achieved."

