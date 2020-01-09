A WOMAN was taken to hospital after her motorbike was involved in a head-on smash with a car in York.

Police are appealing for information following the collision in Burton Stone Lane, York, last night.

The incident, which happened at around 9.30pm, involved a Honda CBR 600 motorbike that was travelling north in Burton Stone Lane toward Crichton Avenue and a silver Toyota Yaris travelling south.

The two vehicles collided head on at the junction with Garth Terrace, close to the Sainsbury’s Local shop.

The woman riding the motorbike was taken to York Hospital with a minor injury. The driver of the Yaris was uninjured.

Police are requesting public assistance to help establish the full circumstances surrounding the incident.

They are appealing for any CCTV or dash cam footage which may cover the scene of the incident.

Anyone who witnessed the collision, has dashcam footage or CCTV that could assist the investigation should contact North Yorkshire Police on 101 and quote reference number: 12200004503.

If you wish to remain anonymous, you can pass information to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.