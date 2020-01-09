A YORK school chef is on her way to being crowned School Chef of the Year 2020.

Becky Crossley from York High School in Acomb has won the regional final in the new LACA Yorkshire & Humber School Chef of the Year 2020 competition, and is now through to the national final.

Becky was joined in the regional heats this week in Barnsley, by James Brown from Queen Ethelburga's College at Thorpe Underwood.

Becky served Eboracum burger with York tower potatoes, Yorkshire coleslaw and salad- a Yorkshire twist on a classic burger served with lightly spiced potatoes, coleslaw and salad followed by strawberry Minster mousse, a light strawberry mousse with a layer of fresh strawberries and jelly topped with a crunchy crumble topping.

Meanwhile James served up pie 'n' peas - a local rabbit pie with French peas and Yorkshire trifle; Yorkshire rhubarb, ginger and orange crumble trifle. Judges thought James 'gave a good performance and executed his dishes extremely well', but at the end of the day it was Becky who took top slot.

The LACA School Chef of the Year Competition has been the flagship event for school chefs to showcase their professional skills for twenty five years. It is organised by LACA – The School Food People and is sponsored by McDougalls, owned by Premier Foods.

Against the clock and under the scrutiny of a panel of judges, they prepared, cooked and presented four portions of their two course meal suitable for serving to 11-year-olds in primary or secondary schools.

They had 90 minutes and a max spend of £1.30 for the cost of a single meal (i.e. one main course and dessert). The national final is on March 5 in Stratford Upon Avon.