AN EXHIBITION of work created over the last decade by a North Yorkshire artist opens in Scarborough later this month.
Two halves of the same brain features a mix of prints paintings and work in different styles and media by artist, Kane Cunningham.
He said: “This exhibition is a retrospective of artworks created throughout the last 10 years.
“The viewer will see different subject matter created in different media, but all based upon the local landscape.
“I will show for the first time artworks created as part of residency at Sirius Minerals, including etchings and silkscreen prints.”
Two halves of the same brain can be seen in the gallery at the Stephen Joseph Theatre from Monday, January 27 to Saturday March 28.
Entry to the exhibition is free.
The gallery is open from 10am to 6pm, Mondays to Saturdays, except during show times.
For further information, visit: www.sjt.uk.com