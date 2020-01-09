NORTH Yorkshire libraries are encouraging visitors to beat the January blues by taking part in the 64 Million Artists challenge.

Scarborough and Filey libraries will be encouraging residents to take part.

The nationwide initiative aims to get more people involved in artistic tasks, while promoting creativity, peer support and wellbeing.

County Councillor, Greg White, Executive Member for Libraries, said: “The January Challenge is a fun, quick and accessible way to get your artistic flare flowing.

“Libraries are creative and social spaces, making them the perfect location to run initiatives such as this.

“With Christmas over, January is notorious for making us feel blue, so I would encourage everybody to take a few minutes out of their day and get involved.”

Each day in January the libraries will set a creative challenge, which will take only five to ten minutes to complete.

These range from creative writing to drawing, reading, crafting, poetry and music.

For more information, contact the relevant library. Details can be found at: www.northyorks.gov.uk/local-libraries