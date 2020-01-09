The Northern Rail franchise will only be able to continue "for a number of months" according to most recent financial information, Transport Secretary Grant Shapps said.

In a written statement to Parliament, Transport Secretary Grant Shapps said: "On October 16, 2019, I informed the House, through the Transport Committee, that I had issued a request for a proposal to the current Northern franchise, Arriva Rail North (ARN) and to the Operator of Last Resort as the first phase of securing options for the continuation of passenger services on the Northern franchise. This was triggered by concern over the financial position of ARN.