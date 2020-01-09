No lies, this is the play of the weekend…

Oddsocks Productions in The Adventures Of Pinocchio, Joseph Rowntree Theatre, York, this Saturday, 7.30pm

WILL hand-made wooden boy Pinocchio listen to the talking cricket? Will his father regret having created him? Will the whale swallow them whole? Find out when Oddsocks breathe fresh air into this magical tale.

On their regular January visit to York, the Derby troupe tell a lively tale with imagination, music, skill and their trademark madcap humour.

Punk-jazz gig of the week

Jazz WorldService Project, supported by Yellow Collective Trio, The Crescent, York, this Sunday, 7.30pm

SAXOPHONIST Ben Powling and WorldService Project are British punk-jazz specialists whose energetic live shows have taken them to 18 countries while notching up four albums.

Brought to York by Ouroboros promoter Harkirit Boparai, they will be supported by Yellow Collective Trio, the University of York campus crew led by Vanbrugh Jazz’s Faye Thompson.

Still time for pantomime number one

Sleeping Beauty, York Theatre Royal, until January 25

MOVE over Dame Berwick Kaler after 40 years of York Theatre Royal panto mayhem. Nevertheless, the retired dame has written the script for Martin Barrass’s Queen Ariadne, David Leonard’s Evil Diva, Suzy Cooper’s Princess Beauty, AJ Powell’s Darth Diva and co, as well as co-directing the show with former Leeds City Varieties rock’n’roll pantomime director Matt Aston. Look and listen out for various Kaler “appearances”, from baby’s doll head and a skeleton to film cameos.

Still time for pantomime number two

Snow White, Harrogate Theatre, until January 19

TIM Stedman is as much a fixture in the Harrogate pantomime as Dame Berwick Kaler has been at York Theatre Royal. This winter he chalks up his 20th year as the daft lad, bringing his comic mayhem and verbal dexterity to playing Happy Harry.

Made of the write stuff…

Script Factor, The Basement, City Screen, York, Monday, doors, 7.30pm

PRESENTED by Script Yorkshire’s York branch, Script Factor is in its 12th year, playing host to an evening of five new 15-minute plays performed by York actors, script in hand.

Expect drama, fun and a theatrical buzz, and sometimes there will be a theme, sometimes not, as the winner of each of five heats this year will be chosen by the audience to progress to the July final and compete for the coveted Script Factor Award.

Tribute gig of the week

Absolute Bowie, Greatest Hits Show, The Crescent, York, Friday, 7.30pm

WOODY Woodmansey, from David Bowie’s Spiders From Mars band, says of this tribute show: “Absolutely wicked. As one who was there, watching Absolute Bowie put me back there again. For anyone who missed it, or fans who want to relive it, I definitely recommend it. As close to the real thing that you’ll get. Enjoy.”

Prepare to be taken from A to Z, from Absolute Beginners to Ziggy Stardust, in a show brought to York by Mr H Presents, alias Tim Hornsby in post-Fibbers mode.

Nostalgic show of the week

Jessa Liversidge: Songbirds, A Celebration of Female Musical Icons, Helmsley Arts Centre, next Saturday, 7.30pm

YORK singer Jessa Liversidge and pianist Malcolm Maddock celebrate female singers and songwriters of the 1960s, 1970s and 1980s, from musical theatre legends Julie Andrews and Barbra Streisand, through pop sensations Carole King, Karen Carpenter and Kate Bush, to the clever comedy of Victoria Wood.

Jessa’s performances are noted for heartfelt, pure vocals, emotional conviction and entertaining storytelling.

Happier gig of the week

Native Harrow, The Basement, City Screen, York, Saturday, doors, 8pm

YORK promoters Please Please You present Devin Tuel, a singer-songwriter from Newburgh, New York, and multi-instrumentalist Stephen Harms showcasing their third album on the Loose Music label, Happier Now.

“This record is about becoming your own advocate,” says former ballerina and classically trained singer Tuel. “Realising maybe you are different in several or myriad ways, and that that is okay. And further, it is about me becoming a grown woman.”

Always Jam side up…

From The Jam, Setting Sons 40th Anniversary Tour, Scarborough Spa, next Saturday; York Barbican, next Sunday, both 7pm

FROM The Jam, featuring Bruce Foxton and Russell Hastings, are on tour celebrating the 40th anniversary of The Jam’s fourth studio album, Setting Sons.

Peaking at number four in the British charts, this album was The Jam’s first to enter the American charts, while also bringing Foxton, Paul Weller and Rick Buckler their UK top ten hit single, The Eton Rifles.

Fundraising afternoon concert of the week

York Brass Against Cancer, Grand Opera House, York, next Sunday, 2pm

BRIGHOUSE and Rastrick Brass Band join forces with York’s Shepherd Group Brass Band for a charity concert put together by York Against Promotions, who have run such events as York Rocks Against Cancer.

The compere will be David Hoyle, presenter of BBC Yorkshire’s Sunday afternoon radio show Yorkshire Brass.