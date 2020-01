HAVE you seen this man?

Police are appealing for information about a wanted Selby man.

Saul Gentles, 26, is wanted by police in connection with an investigation into the importation of cannabis.

Gentles has connections to Selby, Goole and Leeds. Officers have not been able to locate him to date.

Anyone who knows where he is is asked to contact North Yorkshire Police on 101, quoting reference 12190208504 - or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.