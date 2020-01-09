STAFF at York Hospital have hit out after more than £21,000 was spent on artwork for the new endoscopy unit.

Two members of staff got in touch with The Press to complain that, when times are tight for NHS budgets, the money could have been better spent elsewhere.

Neither wanted to be named, but one said: “It’s a complete was of money and a disgrace to be honest.

“That amount of money could have been spent paying for a newly qualified nurse or even fitting the unit with electrically operated doors as the double doors they have fitted have to be opened with a swipe card and need to members of staff to get a trolley through.”

A spokeswoman for the hospital trust said that the amount spent on the artwork represents ‘a very small percentage of the overall £10 million budget spent on the unit and the final total for artwork for the endoscopy project was £21,086.88’.

As previously reported, the new endoscopy unit opened in August last year and is one of the most advanced facilities of its type in the UK.

The new two storey unit, which has been constructed by builders Kier, increases the hospital’s capacity for endoscopy services from three rooms to seven.

The hospital spokeswoman said of the art: “Funding for the unit came in the form of a loan from the Independent Trust Finance Facility. The budget for this project was completely separate from the funds used for the day-to-day running of York Hospital.

“Artwork was included in the project budget cost and it is not unusual for major capital projects to include an allowance for artwork. Investment in creating a relaxing and welcoming environment for patients coming for an unpleasant and often stressful diagnostic procedure is an important part of planning a capital project.

“Research behind arts in hospitals shows it can dramatically improve health outcomes and increase wellbeing. Creating a therapeutic healthcare environment reduces stress and depression, increases staff morale and even decreases a patient’s length of stay.

“A local artist was commissioned to work with staff and patients to design artwork depicting local York scenes for the new unit to create a calming and attractive environment.”