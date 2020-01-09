PERMANENT school exclusions in York have risen by more than 300 cases in a year- with the number of incidents involving physical assault, drugs or alcohol also on the rise.

But the number of exclusions at city schools is lower than the UK average - amid growing national concern that "pupils' indiscipline is now one of the main reasons teachers are leaving the profession".

Data from the Department for Education shows that 1,508 incidents in York primary and secondary schools in 2018 - the last year for which figures are available - resulted in permanent exclusions, up from 1,164 the year before.

Meanwhile, 222 of the cases that led to permanent exclusions in 2018 involved physical assault, drugs or alcohol, up from 173 in 2017.

The number of permanent school exclusions across North Yorkshire increased significantly from 4,727 in 2017 to 6,040 in 2018 - with more than 1,000 of them being assault, drug or alcohol-related.

But York remains below the national average for exclusions relating to physical assault, drugs or alcohol-related incidents, at just 24 per cent of all cases in 2018 - compared to 26 per cent nationally.

The National Association of Schoolmasters has blamed the government for reducing and removing specialist support for children with challenging behaviour.

Chris Keates, acting general secretary of NASUWT, the UK's biggest teacher union, said: “Pupil indiscipline is now one of the main reasons given by teachers for considering leaving the profession, making it a key contributory factor to the national crisis in teacher supply.

“For too long, too many teachers have suffered in silence.

“The Government must take responsibility for the impact of policies which have reduced or removed internal and external specialist support for pupils for whom behaviour issues are a barrier to learning.”

Michael Kearney, York spokesman for the National Education Union, said: “Whilst York may be below the national average, it is clear incidents are increasing continuously and it is a worrying sign.

"This is due to continuous cuts of specialist support, which has disappeared in most schools.”

Maxine Squire, assistant director of education and skills at City of York Council, said: “Permanent exclusions in York are kept low by our strong school behaviour and attendance partnership and are used as a last resort.

"We aim to ensure that children are engaged with their education so they can make progress while accessing the right provision to meet their needs.

"Schools work in partnership with other agencies across the city to implement interventions to keep children.

"This might include attending our Danesgate community which offers a broad spectrum of alternative provision.”