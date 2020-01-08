POLICE have revealed how half a dozen windows were smashed in a North Yorkshire market town - and a man was threatened - as residents were celebrating the New Year.
North Yorkshire Police said there were three incidents in Easingwold on New Year's Eve and the early hours of New Year's Day, which may be linked.
It said five windows were broken at Clarks Bakery, Long Street, at about10.15pm on New Year’s Eve and about half an hour later, a man was threatened by another man at the Horse Shoe in Long Street.
Then, at just after midnight, a window was broken at the Tipsy Fox in Spring Street.
Anyone with information is urged to phone 101 and ask for Lucy Tate or email Lucy.Tate@northyorkshire.pnn.police.uk, quoting ref nos 12190238610 over the bakery incident, 12190238649 over the Horse Shoe incident and 12200000269 over the Tipsy Fox incident.
Comments are closed on this article.