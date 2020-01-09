A NEW £2.5m sports centre has now opened in York.

Burnholme Sports Centre threw open its doors to the public yesterday, Wednesday.

The venue features a full gym - complete with new Technogym equipment - and a sports hall.

There are also two fitness studios for exercise classes such as circuit training and spin classes.

A spin studio offers virtual reality classes.

There are also outdoor pitches for training and football matches.

Team sports on offer include badminton, table tennis, five a side and netball.

Residents can pay for one-off visits - at a price of £6.90 for a standard gym session, £6.35 for a fitness class and up for £9 for a game of badminton or table tennis.

Or membership costs start at £29.95 a month.

And the centre is a cashless facility - meaning payment for all activities must be made online, by mobile phone or by a card transaction on site.

The company says this speeds up service, reduces queues and improves customer experience.

The development is delivered by City of York Council and will be run by Greenwich Leisure Limited, which also runs Energise and Yearsley Swimming Pool and is set to manage the new York Stadium sports centre.

A new library and community centre opened on the former Burnholme College site in 2018.

The new sports centre sits alongside a care home which is currently being built and land set aside for 100 new homes to be constructed.

Speaking before the opening last month, Cllr Darryl Smalley said: “This brilliant new £2.5m facility will help residents to become and keep fitter than ever! The new Burnholme Sports Centre is a fantastic addition to the community, and to the exciting new development underway at Burnholme.”

Visit better.org.uk/leisure-centre/york/burnholme.