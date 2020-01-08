A MAIN road in North Yorkshire has been blocked by a serious accident.

North Yorkshire Police said the collision happened at about 1pm on the A658 between Castley Lane and Riffa Business Park, near Huby, Harrogate.

"It involved a silver Honda Civic which was travelling from Pool towards Harrogate and a green Mercedes HGV which was travelling along the A658 towards Pool," said a spokesman.

"The driver of the Honda was admitted to Harrogate District Hospital with serious injuries. The HGV driver was uninjured.

"The road is likely to be closed for some time whilst police examine the scene and officers would like to thank motorists for their patience as the road closure involves a long diversion at a busy time of day."

He said officers were appealing for witnesses or anyone who might have dash-cam footage of the incident to email Andrew.Ingram@niorthyorkshire.pnn.police.uk or Julie.Brown@northyorkshire.pnn.police.uk, or alternatively phone 101, quoting ref number 12200004197.