A MAN has appeared before York magistrates accused of assaulting seven police officers.

Daniel Siddlecki, 33, was charged following an incident in Boroughbridge Road, York, when a police car was allegedly rammed in the early hours of Saturday.

York magistrates decided the case was too serious for them and sent him to York Crown Court for trial.

Siddlecki faces nine charges.

He didn’t enter any pleas to charges of driving dangerously in Boroughbridge Road on January 4, failure to provide a specimen of breath for a drink drive breath test and seven charges of assaulting emergency workers. All the alleged victims are police officers.

Magistrates granted him bail on condition he lives at Bowland Close, Harrogate and does not enter York within the outer ring road other than to attend court or for a pre-arranged appointment with a solicitor.

He must also not drive any motor vehicle.

He will appear before York Crown Court for a plea and trial preparation hearing on February 3 when he will be asked to enter his plea to the charges.