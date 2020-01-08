A SCAFFOLDER has been banned from seeing his estranged wife for a year and must pay her compensation after he hit her in the face.

Stephen Noel Thompson, 63, also threw his drink over her at a city working men’s club (WMC), York magistrates heard.

His solicitor Lee-Anne Robins-Hicks said he was grieving at the time for the death of his daughter, the second of his children to die, and he had been drinking.

Thompson, of St Aelreds Close, Fifth Avenue, Tang Hall, pleaded guilty to assault. He has a previous conviction for assaulting his estranged wife.

He was given a 12-month community order with 200 hours’ unpaid work and 25 days’ rehabilitative activities.

He must also pay £250 compensation to his wife, £85 prosecution costs and a £90 statutory surcharge.

Magistrates made a 12-month restraining order banning him from contacting his ex-wife, who told police she did not support the prosecution.

Jessica Lister, prosecuting, said the couple had remained on friendly terms after the break-up of their relationship. But on July 13, when she was socialising with friends at the WMC, he arrived and they argued.

“He threw his drink over her and hit her to the left side of her face with his fist,” said Ms Lister.

She was left with swelling.

The wife told police that Thompson knew that she had been with friends before he arrived.

Mrs Robins-Hicks said Thompson had been under the impression the wife was alone from a message she sent him.

He was annoyed to find that was not the case when he got to the club after travelling across York to be with her. Since the incident, he had not drunk alcohol and had been diagnosed with depression and anxiety.