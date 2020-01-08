POLICE are seeking the public’s help to find a wanted man.

North Yorkshire Police said convicted robber Darren Archer, 49, is believed to be in the York area.

He is wanted for recall to prison after breaching the terms of his licence, the force added.

Anyone who thinks they have seen Archer or knows of his whereabouts should call North Yorkshire Police on 101 and select option 1. If the sighting is immediate, call 999.

Quote reference 12190231380 when sharing information.