YORK St John University is backing a brand new awards scheme launched today to recognise young people aged 16-30 who have overcome deprivation and disadvantage to make their way in the world.

The Yorkshire Asian Young Achievers Awards – known as The YAYAs – is open to any young person of South Asian heritage (Pakistani, Indian, Bangladeshi etc) who was born in, or lives and works in, Yorkshire.

The awards are aimed at those socially-mobile young achievers who have overcome deprivation and disadvantage or have broken through traditional barriers to progress and have the potential to be role models who can inspire others.

York St John University is the headline partner for the YAYAs, which are being organised by the Bradford-based QED Foundation, a registered charity which exists to improve the social and economic position of disadvantaged communities in partnership with public, private and civil society organisations. It has been creating opportunities for all since 1990.

Rob Hickey, chief operating officer at York St John University, said: “York St John University are proudly supporting the YAYAs as we see the importance of recognising excellence. The YAYAs highlight examples of personal endeavour, selfless determination and breaking barriers; qualities which we value and look to replicate in what we do. We are certain that the YAYA awards will grow and develop over coming years and we look forward to supporting their journey.”

Dr Mohammed Ali OBE, chief executive of QED, said that to celebrate the charity's 30th anniversary, the awards were being launched to bring the efforts of hard-working young people achieving great things in the Yorkshire business community to the fore.

He added: “In all categories, we are seeking to recognise success and effort in overcoming challenges and barriers to progress, be they social, economic, personal or simply the result of traditional or historical attitudes or circumstances.

“In each area, we’re looking for beacons of success and achievement who can inspire others and be the role models that the young people who follow them can aspire to become and even overshadow.”

The University of York is also supporting the awards, sponsoring the Achievement in Health/Mental Health and Healthcare category, as is LOCALiQ, publisher of the York Press, which is sponsoring the Media Award.

The award categories also include: Achievement in School or College; The Arts & Creative industries; Business, Management, Finance or Law; Education; the Public Sector; the Not-for-Profit Sector; Female Achievement in Traditionally Male Work Areas; Achievement as a Female Entrepreneur; Sport; and Achievement in Overcoming Life Obstacles.

Details of how to enter the YAYAs can be found at: theyayas.org.uk or via: qed-uk.org. The closing date for nominations is February 3, 2020.

Other sponsors and supporters of the awards include: The RAF, the National Science & Media Museum, Barnado’s, KCB, the University of Bradford, Exa Networks, Bradford Council, Trinity College London, Squire Patton Boggs, the University of York, Leeds City Council, West Yorkshire Police and the Office of the Police & Crime Commissioner, Sovereign Health Care, Cedar Court Hotels, My Lahore, Spectrum, BITE and One Stop.

The inaugural YAYA awards will be presented at the Cedar Court Hotel, Bradford, on April 2.