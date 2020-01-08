A NEW vice chancellor of York St John University has been appointed to replace Professor Karen Stanton.

She is Professor Karen Bryan, who has been deputy vice chancellor (academic) at the University of Greenwich since 2017 and was previously a Pro Vice Chancellor at Sheffield Hallam.

York St John announced in October that Prof Stanton, who has been at the helm in York since 2015, was leaving to become Vice-Chancellor of Solent University in February.

Announcing Prof Bryan’s appointment, Ann Green, chair of the governors at York St John, said she was ‘absolutely delighted’ to be welcoming her to the university community.

“We know she will build on our positive achievements as an inclusive, ambitious institution where higher education transforms the lives and careers of our students,” she said.

A spokesperson said Prof Bryan had extensive experience in senior leadership roles at Greenwich and previously at Sheffield Hallam University, where she was Pro Vice Chancellor for Regional Development and Dean of the Faculty of Health and Wellbeing.

“Prior to that, at the University of Surrey, she was Head of School of Health and Social Care in the Faculty of Health and Medical Sciences,” they said.

“At each institution, she has made a lasting impact on leadership across academic and student experience, organisational and structural change, regional partnerships and external relationships.

“In addition to a PhD in Speech Science from the University of Newcastle upon Tyne, Professor Bryan is a Fellow of the Royal College of Speech and Language Therapists and a Fellow of the Higher Education Academy.

“She has a strong track record in research in the field of communication disorders and continues to publish her work.”

Prof Bryan said she was ‘honoured and excited’ to be joining the university as Vice Chancellor.

“The university is recognised for its outstanding student experience and for its commitment to regional economic, social and cultural development,” she said.

“I look forward to working with staff and students to continue to develop as a university focussed on academic excellence, community and raising aspirations for all.”

The spokesperson said York St John was founded in1841, achieved university status in 2006, was ranked 10th in the country for Teaching Quality in the 2019 National Student Survey and has risen 37 places in the Sunday Times Good University Guide over the past two years.

They said its campus off Lord Mayor’s Walk has undergone a £46 million transformation over the past five years, including new library and IT facilities, student accommodation, biomedical labs, a sports park in Haxby Road and a new Students’ Union building.