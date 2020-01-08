THE York Design Awards, the annual architectural awards programme which aims to encourage better building design and conservation work in York, has appointed a new Chair.

Former Lord Mayor and Liberal Democrat councillor Ann Reid has taken over from Rebecca Thompson, the managing director of Thompson Heritage Consultancy.

Mrs Reid, a former chair of City of York’ Council’s Planning Committee, said she had always respected the Design Awards. “They are judged by independent experts and celebrate and encourage great architecture, design and restoration in this beautiful city,” she said. “I support the aims to raise standards and celebrate buildings and public spaces that inspire and delight.”

The Awards, held every year, are free to enter, with eight categories for residential and commercial building owners, property developers and architects to choose from.

The awards are judged by independent architects who visit every award entry before choosing their winners.

But there is also an opportunity for local people to have their say through The Press People’s Choice Award (voted for by readers of The Press) and The Young People’s Award. The Lord Mayor of York also chooses an overall winner.

Previous York Design Awards winners include The Bothy at Dean’s Garden Centre, York Theatre Royal, Jake’s Treehouse at Robert Wilkinson Primary Academy, The Red Tower and Rowntree Park Skate Park.

Mrs Reid heads a committee of 14 volunteers with property, planning and other relevant expertise, which organises the annual awards ceremony and other events throughout the year.

The Awards also engage with local schools and colleges through an educational outreach programme.

This year’s Awards will be officially launched on February 6, with the closing date for entries set as March 20. Judging will take place in April, and entries will be displayed at York Explore library in May so local people can vote for The Press People’s Choice Award. The winners will be revealed in in June.

For more information visit yorkdesignawards.org