A WELL-KNOWN singer and TV personality has been in York filming for a new series.

Former ship singer Jane McDonald, who fronts the Bafta-winning series Cruising With Jane McDonald, dropped in at Stonegate Teddy Bears yesterday as part of filming for another Channel 5 show.

Shop manager, Zoe Holborn, said: "We got a call from someone at Channel 5 on Tuesday asking if we'd mind if Jane came in with a film crew and we said we'd be more than happy.

"We had a great chat with her and she said that she'd be in the city for the day and was heading to Shambles to do more filming and then coming back for tea in our tea shop later in the day.

"It was absolutely amazing to see her. We have grown up watching her on the TV so it was great to meet her. She's really down to earth and it means the world to our business for her to feature us."

Zoe, who opened the shop with her mum, Julie Holborn, 14 years ago, went on to say: "We have got a lot of collectors who buy from us and they really really like Jane, there's a lot of cross over with her fan base and our customers."

Jane has previously fronted six series’ of Cruising with Jane McDonald which started in 2017.

These shows have seen the songstress travel all over the world to places such as Greece, Portugal, India and Cuba and she is filming a new show called Holidaying with Jane McDonald.

Jane, who is from Wakefield, and is proud of her Yorkshire roots, first rose to fame in 1998 after her appearance on the BBC show The Cruise.

She will return to York in the Summer when her brand new ‘Let the Light In’ tour comes to York Barbican on June 4.

After her sell-out tours of 2018 and 2019, organisers have said fans will need to book early to avoid disappointment. Call the booking line on 0203 356 5441.