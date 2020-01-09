A MAN found curled up naked in his ex-girlfriend’s wardrobe has been jailed for eight weeks.

North Yorkshire Police were so concerned about the York woman’s safety they successfully applied for a domestic violence protection order (DVPO) banning Richard Bradshaw, 21, from contacting her or being in her company for 28 days on December 7.

But PC Jill Barnard told York magistrates that from December 8 Bradshaw repeatedly breached the order by sending the woman messages that he needed to see her.

“She is fearful of making this man angry,” said the police officer.

“One way of making him angry is by not answering the phone (when he rings).

"He has been violent in the past.”

On December 29, her parents were concerned for the woman's safety because they had been unable to contact her.

The next day, her father went to the sheltered accommodation where she lives.

With her consent and with a support worker present he searched her room.

“The wardrobe door was jammed,” said PC Barnard.

“He managed to force the door open and he found Bradshaw, naked, curled up within the wardrobe.”

The police officer said at times Bradshaw kept asking to see her and used threats of self-harming himself or committing suicide.

Bradshaw, of Ayrsome Street, Middlesbrough, admitted breaching the domestic violence protection order.

York magistrates ordered him to be imprisoned for eight weeks, the maximum sanction available to them.

For Bradshaw, Lee-Anne Robins-Hicks said he had not understood how a DVPO works.

He denied being in the woman’s home or company at any time, but admitted responding to messages she had sent him.

Bradshaw claimed the woman wanted to resume the relationship.

A DVPO is a civil court order which enables the courts to act quickly to protect people police believe to be in immediate danger of domestic violence.

It can only last for up to 28 days.

Breaching a DVPO is not a criminal offence but can be punished by imprisonment of up to eight weeks.