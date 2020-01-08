PART of the city walls between Lendal Bridge and Station Rise is closed for an investigation into damage.
A spokesman for City of York Council says a team is looking into an area where the 1960s cladding is flaking away.
They will then be able to decide what repairs need to take place.
The council continuously monitors the condition of the historic walls.
The stretch between Station Rise and Lendal Bridge will be closed for structural inspections until Friday.
Last Updated:
Are you sure you want to delete this comment?
Report This Comment