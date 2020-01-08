I refer to your report ‘Crackdown on bad landlords in York’ (The Press, January 4). Yes, bad landlords need to be taken to task. However, I feel that bad tenants need dealing with too.
Too many times we walk past houses which are let to people who have no regard whatsoever for their neighbours or the local community.
Rubbish piled up for weeks on end, late night parties, unacceptable noise nuisance and intimidation when making polite requests for a bit of consideration.
Maybe we need an organisation setting up to support neighbours whose lives are blighted by these thoughtless tenants, who are often, but not exclusively, members of the student community.
