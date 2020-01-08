I write with regard to the permanent security measures which will be put in place in York city centre to replace those at the recent Christmas Market.

I would like City of York Council to seriously a much softer and equally safe solution, such as in the photo on this page. They’re such a lovely alternative to the security barriers and can be left in place on a permanent basis or moved around when necessary. As well as the long term security this could bring much needed colour and evergreen trees to York city centre.