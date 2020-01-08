THE Great Yorkshire Fringe festival will NOT be returning to York this summer - after the founder slammed the management of the city centre.

Organiser, Martin Witts, said that the festival's "experience of sponsoring, curating and managing an event in this small city of ours has led us to the conclusion that until a well managed and efficient city centre management is implemented, then a festival of our size cannot thrive and does not have a place in York".

Sean Bullick, of Make it York, the organisation in charge of the city centre, said he was sorry that it would not be returning this year - but left the door open for a potential return of the event.

Mr Witts said that the festival had had five fabulous years in York, since it started in 2014, with more than 1,200 shows, 9,000 performers and 110,000 show patrons plus a fantastic array of volunteers, festival crew and local venue staff.

He added: “Thank you to all that have been involved in the Fringe over the last five years, it has been a privilege to work with you. We will continue to invest in the local cultural scene in York.

"Our experience of sponsoring, curating and managing an event in this small city of ours has led us to the conclusion that until a well managed and efficient city centre management is implemented that a festival of our size cannot thrive and does not have a place in York.”

A spokesman for the organisation added: "We would like to thank all of the amazing acts who have performed, our food and beverage providers, the staff both from York and London and our loyal team of volunteer staff.

"The biggest thank you of all to our wonderful patrons, York residents and visitors alike who have visited us and the city of York for the last five years, we hope that we have given you some amazing memories."

Mr Bullick said that he understood the decision.

He said: “The Great Yorkshire Fringe was a valued addition to the city’s diverse events calendar and we are sorry to hear it will not be returning next year.

"It is disappointing that the organisers feel this way as over the last five years Make it York have offered significant marketing and operational support for this festival.

"However, we understand there have been some infrastructure challenges connected to putting on an event of this scale in a city centre space.

"We would welcome the opportunity to discuss options to bring the event back to the city in future years as part of the ambitious programme of events we are developing.”

Former Press arts editor, Charles Hutchinson, said that the news added further concern to the future of theatre in York, after the Shakespeare Rose theatre also confirmed last year that it would be shutting.

He said: "It is a really sad decision but I think it is best for Martin if he wants to utilise his special skills without being restrained by the city centre management red tape."

Mr Witts, who took his first steps in the entertainment business working alongside York actor Mark Addy in the York Theatre Royal carpentry team, set up the Great Yorkshire Fringe on a village green laid down in Parliament Street with street food and coffee, gin and craft beer stalls either side of the pathway, and the ever-present double-decker bus, Bob The Box Office.

At one end was the White Rose Rotunda spiegeltent, at the other The Turn Pot tent, and in the middle, the star-lit Teapot, where the festival presented comedy, music, variety acts, magic, theatre and children’s entertainment each July.

For last summer’s festival run from July 18 to 28, Mr Witts spread out into more locations than ever: the Grand Opera House, York Barbican, The Arts Barge on the River Ouse, 41 Monkgate and The Basement at City Screen, all complementing the spiegeltent and tent.

Among the acts over the five years were German ambassador of comedy Henning Wehn; Pocklington-born podcaster Richard Herring; Reginald D Hunter; Michael Palin; Tony Slattery; Omid Djalili; Jerry Sadowitz; Al Murray: The Pub Landlord; Austentatious; S!it-Faced Shakespeare.