FIREFIGHTERS were called to a fire in a garden of a York property which had "gotten out of control."
A spokesperson for North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service said crews from York and Acomb responded to initial reports of a fire in a residential property in Lowther Street at 11.40pm on Tuesday.
"This turned out to be a small fire in the rear garden that had gotten out of control," the spokesperson added.
Crews put out the fire using one hose reel.
