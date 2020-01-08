A DRIVER has been arrested after a police pursuit on Tuesday which ended in a York village.
Sergeant Paul Cording, of North Yorkshire Police, said he received a report from Durham Constabulary about a driver wanted for an alleged offence.
The driver "clearly didn’t want to stop" and "drove dangerously" from the A1 to York, Sgt Cording added.
Police used tactical pursuit and containment tactics to stop the car on Station Road in Upper Poppleton.
Sgt Cording said that a man was arrested for taking without owner's consent, dangerous driving, failing to stop, affray and trespassing on a railway. He said inquiries are ongoing.
