YORK Central MP Rachael Maskell says she aims to tackle workplace bullying and improve employment practices after returning to the Shadow Cabinet to shape Labour’s agenda on Employment Rights.

The Labour MP quit as Shadow Environment Secretary over Brexit almost two years ago.

She said yesterday that the challenges facing workers in the 21st century were particularly critical now the Government had removed guarantees that the UK would maintain EU workers’ rights after Brexit.

“Work plays a major part in all of our lives, and I will look at every aspect of employment rights," she said.

“As we spend most of our waking hours at work, it should be an enriching experience.

“I will also bring a focus on changing the culture of workplaces. Bullying, work-related stress and challenges to physical and mental health are poorly dealt with in many workplaces.

"I have been looking at some of the initiatives that employers in York have been taking, like Nestle, Aviva and McDonalds to invest in staff wellbeing. I will also prioritise introducing legislation around bullying at work, where there is currently no legal definition or remedy."