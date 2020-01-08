FURTHER improvement works are set to take place around Scarborough Bridge - following the successful upgrade to the route last year.

Under the plans the crossing at Bootham would be upgraded to make it easier for cyclists to use, the steps from St Mary's to Marygate Lane would be transformed into a ramp, the floodgate at the base of the bridge would be widened and part of the lane alongside the Royal Mail building would be improved to make it feel safer.

The bridge shut last January so that the old structure could be removed and the new footway installed. It reopened on April 18 2019.

West Yorkshire Combined Authority is now bidding for £300,000 to put towards further improvements to make it easier for people to walk and cycle from the station through to the hospital.

The bid will be discussed at a meeting tomorrow, Thursday, and a decision is expected in March.

Cllr Andy D’Agorne, executive member for transport at City of York Council, said: “The new path over Scarborough Bridge for cyclists, walkers and those who use mobility aids has made a huge difference to so many people who live in, work in and visit York by connecting a number of key routes.

"I welcome these latest proposals, which are a further boost for people who travel sustainably around the city, as well as those people who use mobility aids."

"Providing improved infrastructure for cyclists and pedestrians is a key element of our efforts to reduce congestion and improve air quality.”

Under the plans £135,000 would be spent on upgrading the crossing - although no further details on what this work would involve are available yet.

In addition £95,000 would go towards building the ramp at the bottom of St Mary's, £40,000 on widening the floodgate and £30,000 on landscaping and improving visibility on the lane alongside the bridge on the station side.

The work will lead to a 65 per cent increase in people cycling - according to the authority.

But it says uncertainty over the future development of Bootham Park Hospital is a concern for the scheme - and it is working to "understand the aspirations for the site".

If the plans go ahead, work could start soon and be complete by the end of the year.