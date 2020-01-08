WORK on a flood alleviation scheme at Clifton Ings is set to start in June.

It will see the height of the embankment that runs from the ring road down to Water End increased and is set to take 24 months.

Controversial plans for flood defence work stretching from Millennium Bridge to Skeldergate Bridge - running along Terry Avenue - are set to be discussed at a City of York Council planning meeting soon.

Glass panels will be installed on houses alongside the Rive Ouse at Almery Terrace this year. And work to raise a flood embankment running through St Peter's School playing fields has also begun - but had to be paused in the autumn due to heavy rain. Work between Scarborough Bridge and Lendal is set to take place in 2021.

The Environment Agency's flood defence scheme will be discussed at a council meeting on Monday.