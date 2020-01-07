Rochelle Humes' little sister, twins and a former Britain's Got Talent semi-finalist who used to date Lewis Capaldi are among the ladies on the new series of Love Island.

A total of seven women will be moving into the villa in South Africa when the winter series of the ITV2 dating show starts on Sunday.

Humes' sister sister Sophie Piper was rumoured to be among the contestants.

The 21-year-old medical PA from Essex said her ideal man is "confident but not cocky" and someone "who doesn't take themselves too seriously".

Describing herself as "kind, fun and energetic", Piper said her party trick is that she can balance a Malteser in her cheek dimples.

Blonde twins Eve and Jess Gale, 20-year-old students and VIP hostesses from London, said they stick to a strict "girl code" when it comes to each other.

"If there's a guy that's upset Eve, he is cancelled in my books," said Jess.

Eve added: "If someone upset her I'd never speak to them again."

Paige Turley, 22, from West Lothian, is no stranger to the spotlight as when she was 14 she made it to the semi-finals on Britain's Got Talent as a solo singer.

The singer's other claim to fame is that she was once in a relationship with chart star Capaldi.

"We went out when we were younger, I was about 17 or 18," she said.

"We were together for about a year. It ended really amicably and we're still pals."

Hailing from Bristol, beauty consultant Siannise Fudge, 25, said her friends call her Princess Jasmine and that she is heading into the villa in search of her own Aladdin.

Democratic services officer Shaughna Phillips, 25, said she thinks people will be surprised by her.

"I'm chatty, funny and clever - people won't expect it from me," said the Londoner.

"When they hear me speak about certain things they'll be shocked."

The group is rounded out by Leanne Amaning, a customer service advisor from London who describes herself as "unpredictable, fun and charismatic" and rates herself a 10 for looks.

"If you don't love yourself, who will?" said the 22-year-old.

Love Island's new crop of male contestants includes a police officer, a coffee bean salesman who worked as a naked waiter and the heir to a country estate in Cornwall.

They include Mike Boateng, 24, a police officer from London who says his new year's resolution is to "find a serious relationship".

"I'm going in to the villa to find love. If that means stepping on a few toes, burning a few bridges and finding the love of my life, I'm willing to do it," he said.

Former footballer Boateng has a couple of claims to fame already.

He said: "Dominic Calvert-Lewin played with me at Sheffield United.

"My brother, Samuel, was on The Apprentice a few years ago."

Coffee bean salesman Connor Durman has been living in Australia for four years and worked as a nude waiter in Sydney.

The 25-year-old, from Brighton, rates himself as a seven out of 10 in looks and said he has one particular body part that draws the ladies.

"Girls always love my hands. I think that's so weird!" he said.

Ollie Williams is heir to the Lanhydrock estate in Cornwall.

The 23-year-old says he is "an alpha male", rates himself as a 10 out of 10 for looks and admits he loves being "the centre of what is going on".

"Wherever I go, I boss the room, I boss whatever I'm doing," he said.

Also entering the villa is sports science graduate and builder Nas Majeed, 23, who says he is very different to the men who have been on Love Island in the past.

"I'm funny, always myself, caring and considerate. I'm a well-rounded person," said the Londoner.

Scaffolder Callum Jones revealed he has a very specific type of girl in mind.

"I always fancy girls with dark hair, tanned skin, red lipstick and white nail polish," he said.

The 23-year-old from Manchester said he will "go pretty far" to win the girl he wants in the villa, but will adhere to the "bro code" and not go behind anyone's back.

Love Island starts Sunday at 9pm on ITV2.