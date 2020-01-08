YORK is one of the least affordable cities in England in terms of getting on the property ladder, according to an online 'wealth manager'.
The research, conducted by Nutmeg, shows that it takes an aspiring homeowner an average of 5.2 years to save for a 10 per cent deposit on their first home in the city. This compares to the national average number of years, which is 4.8.
Nutmeg investigated how long it takes to put enough money away for a 10 per cent deposit in England and revealed that in the least affordable cities, it could take a first-time buyer with no previous savings over nine years to get together their deposit.
The least affordable city in England was revealed to be London, where it takes an average of 9.5 years to save for a 10 per cent deposit.
