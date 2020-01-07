A SERIAL shop thief who marked a court date by going shoplifting has been given a community order.

Jerome Christian Clough, 24, stole video games worth £143 from Asda's Monks Cross store on November 21, York magistrates heard.

On the same day, he appeared before their colleagues to be sentenced for stealing from TK Maxx in the city centre.

Clough also stole video games worth £210 from the Asda store on October 31 and a box of beer on November 29 from Sainsbury's in Micklegate, York.

Clough, of Rowntree Avenue, Clifton, pleaded guilty to the two Asda thefts and the Sainsbury's theft.

Magistrates revoked the 12-month community order he was given on November 21 and sentenced him for all offences to an 18-month community order.

He must do 30 days' rehabilitative activities and pay £210 compensation to Asda and £85 prosecution costs.

For him, Emily Calman said "He is extremely remorseful".

Clough had found the rehabilitative work he had been doing on the November order very supportive.

He had mental health problems and had been diagnosed with a personality disorder and attention deficit hyperactivity disorder.

He felt that he was mixing with the wrong crowd.

Martin Butterworth, prosecuting, said Clough had been accompanied by someone else on both the Asda thefts. They had got away on the first occasion, but been stopped and the items recovered on the second. He had also been stopped close to Sainsbury's and the beer taken off him.