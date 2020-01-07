A LOCAL opticians is celebrating a boost for its charity campaign to help the people in developing countries to see clearly.

Working with charity, Vision Aid Overseas, staff and customers at the Specsavers store in Low Ousegate, York have shown their generosity by bringing more than 11,000 pairs of old glasses to the store for donation over the last year.

Deryck Watts, store director at Specsavers in York, said: “We would like to thank all of our customers who helped us on this project recently and please do keep bringing in your glasses. Every single one will make a difference.

“In a country where opticians’ services are readily available, such as the UK, it is easy to take our vision for granted. In the developing world, the provision of optical services has a real impact on peoples’ lives.

“So check your drawers and dig down the back of the sofa, your unwanted specs can go to good use.”

Once donated, all of the pairs of glasses collected are then recycled.

The money made from this is used to help provide eyecare in developing countries.

The team at Specsavers York is hopeful that donations will continue to be received throughout this year, allowing them to support Vision Aid Overseas’ work further.

Vision Aid Overseas is a registered charity which supports those with eye sight problems in developing countries.

They operate in Zambia, Ghana, Ethiopia and Sierra Leone.

For further information on the Specsavers charity campaign, visit the website at: https://www.specsavers.co.uk/stores/york or call the York store on 01904 655611.

For further information on Vision Aid Overseas, or to make a donation, visit their website at: https://www.visionaidoverseas.org/