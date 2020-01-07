A YORK orchestra will perform a concert later this month in support of a children’s trust.

The Academy of St Olave’s will look to support the Accomplish Children’s Trust.

Under the musical direction of renowned violist, Alan George, the orchestra will perform a wide-ranging programme featuring music from the Classical era to the 20th century.

Mr George said: “We’re thrilled to begin the new decade with such a diverse programme of music, from Mozart’s seldom-heard masonic music to Nielsen’s eccentric quintet.

“Alongside Grieg’s neoclassical masterpiece and one of Haydn’s finest symphonies, our audience are in for a real treat!”

The concert will be in support of the Accomplish Children’s Trust, a Christian charity with connections to St Olave’s church which supports children with disabilities and their families in Africa.

The concert will take place in St Olave’s church in Marygate on January 25 from 8pm.

Tickets are priced at £14, £13 for concessions and £5 for students and children.

They are are available from the Academy of St Olave’s website at www.academyofstolaves.org.uk, at Visit York in 1 Museum Street or on the door of the event.