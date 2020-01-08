AN ACCOUNTANCY firm has grown its team as it gears up for a busy 2020.

Clive Owen LLP has appointed FCCA-qualified Rob Whitehead as a new partner. He has more than 30 years’ experience in regional accountancy firms, specialising in audit, accounts and business planning. He also has specific expertise in cloud accounting and is a Xero certified adviser.

He is joined at the York firm by apprentice Sam Brewster, who is studying at York College one day a week to achieve the AAT qualification, and Iago Wynn Jones.

He said: “I am thoroughly enjoying working and studying, particularly the practical and problem-solving aspects of the role. The team at Clive Owen in York is very supportive and I am learning every day and looking forward to progressing my career.”

Iago has a wealth of experience running his own business, both as a sole trader and a partnership. A change in career saw him successfully complete his level 2, 3 and 4 AAT and he is now studying for his ACCA.

He said: “Accounting was always the part of running a business I enjoyed the most so to now be making a career of it is very rewarding.

“I think I can bring a different perspective to the team, having had experience as a business owner and can empathise with the trials and tribulations that go with that!”

Rob Whitehead said: “Sam and Iago are excellent additions to our talented team. Clive Owen prides itself on offering a range of opportunities based on the skills, attributes, qualifications and goals of each individual.

“I am sure that both Sam and Iago will go on to have successful careers. I am delighted to welcome them to the team and look forward to working with them.”

Rosemary Anderson, tax partner at Clive Owen LLP in York, said: “As a firm we employ more than 100 people across three offices and are always looking for great people who want to start, or progress, a career in accountancy.

“We invest in the best staff, knowing they will deliver the highest levels of customer service and technical skill to our clients.

“We have a very strong team in York, with a mix of skills and experience and adding Rob, Sam and Iago will stand us in good stead as the business grows.”

Clive Owen LLP offers paid summer placements, graduate opportunities and training contracts at all levels. It also looks for the best qualified staff in the marketplace. It has added apprentices to the mix, recognising that this can offer a better learning opportunity for recruits who prefer hands-on learning rather than a purely academic route.

The team in York offers clients audit, accounts, cloud accounting and tax services together with advice on grants, corporate finance, payroll, management information systems, research and development tax credits and IT support.

The firm was recognised by being shortlisted for Independent Firm of the Year in the Yorkshire Accountancy Awards 2019.