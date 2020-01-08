FLEDGLING businesses looking to take on their first members of staff can turn to a free guide from York-based Torque Law.

The downloadable 24-page guide, Taking on Your First Employees, sets out each step that business owners need to take when it comes to employing people.

Partners Tiggy Clifford and Emma Whiting set up the specialist employment law firm in 2016, and wanted to tailor their services to York SMEs and owner-managed businesses. The idea for the guide came from speaking with new business owners perplexed by the lack of online resources for would-be employers.

The guide (available at www.torquelaw.co.uk ) outlines the basic legal requirements and arrangements that need to be in place. Tiggy said: “We frequently get approached by fast-growing clients wanting to take the plunge to recruit more staff, but they’re nervous about doing so because of the potential pitfalls. In many cases, that nervousness has a stifling effect on the business’ growth and success. This initiative is aimed at demystifying what needs to be done, when and in what order, and ensuring that the employment relationship gets off on the right foot.”

The guide includes pointers extending beyond recruitment and is an essential reference tool for the entire employment relationship, as well as signposting other recommended professionals and organisations who can provide non-legal support and assistance along the way.

Emma Whiting said: " There will be situations that crop up in any business when expert employment advice is necessary and, naturally, that’s where we come in, but we are proud to offer our clients more than just reactionary legal advice; this guide will provide new employers with a leg-up and a means to help them to achieve their growth ambitions."